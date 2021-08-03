Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

NTRS stock opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $789,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock valued at $13,923,800. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.