Pflug Koory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,774 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $187.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.