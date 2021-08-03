Pflug Koory LLC Invests $246,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after buying an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after buying an additional 135,325 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

