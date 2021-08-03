Pflug Koory LLC Invests $309,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

