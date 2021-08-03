Pflug Koory LLC Invests $616,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

