Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,459 shares of company stock worth $3,324,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

