Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after acquiring an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after purchasing an additional 276,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $54,381,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.76 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

