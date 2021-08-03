PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $223,118.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00061613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.37 or 0.00809506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00095144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042562 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,233,736 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

