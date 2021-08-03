Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

