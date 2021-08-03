PIN (PIN) Trading 36.5% Lower This Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00100638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00141629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.05 or 1.00091475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.00846810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

