Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $68.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PINS. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.35.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after buying an additional 7,193,041 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,671,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.