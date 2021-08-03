Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.98. 66,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

