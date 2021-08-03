Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $8.18 on Tuesday, reaching $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,607. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.