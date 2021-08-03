Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.40. 120,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

