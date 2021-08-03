Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Zynex stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $512.25 million, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. Zynex has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Zynex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

