Piper Sandler Comments on Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PGC. Hovde Group lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $32.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $328,697. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 267.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.