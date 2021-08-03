Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

TBBK opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

