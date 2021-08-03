Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $60.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

