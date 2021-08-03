Piper Sandler Trims Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Target Price to $55.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.60.

SILK opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,725.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,905. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 375,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 615,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262,376 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

