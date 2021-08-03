Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. Pitney Bowes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.420 EPS.

PBI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -377.31 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

