PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

PJT stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PJT Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in PJT Partners by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

