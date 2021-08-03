Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert Purchases 1,000 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

