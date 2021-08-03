PlutusDeFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.11 or 0.00815881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

