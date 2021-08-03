Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 30th total of 686,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. 3,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $661.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

