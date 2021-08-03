POA Market Cap Tops $8.50 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, POA has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. POA has a market cap of $8.50 million and $305,063.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,198,745 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
Buying and Selling POA
