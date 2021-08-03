Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PCFT opened at GBX 164.10 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.51. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £498.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

In other Polar Capital Global Financials Trust news, insider Simon Cordery acquired 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,540.11).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

