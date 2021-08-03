PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PolarityTE were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

PolarityTE Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

