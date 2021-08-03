PolkaFoundry Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and approximately $243,681.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00807891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00095130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041069 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,772,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

