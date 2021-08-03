PolypuX Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $47,542.19 and $242,087.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00100498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,001.02 or 0.99913999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.02 or 0.00848007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

