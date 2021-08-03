PolySwarm (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,177.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $8.79 million and $33,177.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.00797683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00094353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041539 BTC.

PolySwarm is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

