Poolz Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $716,947.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $716,947.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00007959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00101614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00140967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.79 or 1.00247914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00843314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

