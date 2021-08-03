Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

POR opened at $49.90 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 88.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

