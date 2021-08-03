Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Up 32.6% in July

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 807,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,206,000 after buying an additional 147,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.