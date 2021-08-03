Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 19.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.09 on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. 499,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,313,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $527.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

