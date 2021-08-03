Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories makes up 1.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 184,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

