Poshmark (POSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Poshmark has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Poshmark to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of POSH opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.01. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

Several research analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.