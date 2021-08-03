Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

POST traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. 282,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Post by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after acquiring an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

