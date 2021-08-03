Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

PBPB opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% in the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.