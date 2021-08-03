PowerPool Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.80 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, PowerPool has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00811265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00094873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042397 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,955,120 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

