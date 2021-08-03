Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.70

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $567.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
