Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.70

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $567.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

