Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

