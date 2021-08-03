Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,146,000 after buying an additional 76,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE ENS opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.