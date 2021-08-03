Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Primo Water posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at $27,591,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 109,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,359,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,607,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,737 shares of company stock valued at $17,959,824 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 6,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,555. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

