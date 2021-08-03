Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $34,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,569 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $133.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.50 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.