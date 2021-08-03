Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.86 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Etsy worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,076.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.27. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,492 shares of company stock worth $7,274,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

