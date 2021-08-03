Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $35,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

