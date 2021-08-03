Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,929 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 797,880 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

