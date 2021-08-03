Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,011 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of ONE Gas worth $32,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after purchasing an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in ONE Gas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

