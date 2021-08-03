Priority Technology (PRTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $418.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.53. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp purchased 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,347.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

