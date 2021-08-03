ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProAssurance stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

